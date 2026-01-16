AFP
Luis Enrique gives approval to 'orange card' proposal with PSG boss in favour of sin-bin introduction
Luis Enrique gets behind new card idea
The debate surrounding the future of football's disciplinary systems has been reignited by one of the game's most high-profile tacticians. The PSG coach has publicly voiced his support for the implementation of a "sin-bin" style punishment, suggesting that the sport cannot afford to stand still while other codes evolve. Speaking ahead of his side's crucial Ligue 1 clash with Lille, the Spaniard argued that any measure capable of promoting attacking football and improving the spectacle for supporters should be seriously considered.
When pressed on the specific proposal of an "orange card" - a hypothetical sanction that would see a player removed from the field for a 20-minute period before being allowed to return - he did not shy away from the idea. Unlike the traditional yellow and red cards, an orange card would introduce a "power play" dynamic similar to rugby union or ice hockey, potentially punishing cynicism without ruining a contest entirely.
"We must continue to search for things like this," Luis Enrique told the gathered media. "It's important to keep evolving as a sport. As long as there are possibilities to improve, to find a more attacking football [which is] more attractive for the supporters."
Embracing the 'orange card' revolution
The concept of the orange card has long been debated in the corridors of power at the International Football Association Board (IFAB), though it has often faced resistance from traditionalists. In rugby, a yellow card results in a ten-minute trip to the "sin-bin," a system credited with reducing professional fouls and cynical play near the try line. The footballing equivalent proposed to Luis Enrique involved a longer, 20-minute suspension, which would fundamentally alter the tactical landscape of a match.
It would punish teams that rely on tactical fouls to break up play, a strategy often used to stifle PSG’s expensively assembled attack. By advocating for this change, the ex-Barcelona boss is positioning himself on the side of the innovators, suggesting that the current binary system of punishment is becoming outdated in the modern, hyper-athletic game.
He stressed that the ultimate goal of any rule change must be the product on the pitch. "I'm always open to finding new things," he insisted.
Platini's vision: Reducing team sizes to open up the game
Luis Enrique’s appetite for disruption did not stop at disciplinary cards. The PSG boss dug into the archives of footballing discourse to reference a radical idea once floated by former UEFA president Michel Platini. Years ago, the French legend suggested that the sport should move from 11-a-side to 10-a-side to counter the increasing athleticism of players.
"I remember Platini said years ago to play with 10 players instead of 11," Luis Enrique recalled. "These are things to analyse, [to see] what the impact is on our sport."
Pressure mounts in Ligue 1 title race against Lens
On the pitch, the defending champions are currently embroiled in a fierce title fight, trailing surprise leaders Lens by a single point heading into the weekend’s fixtures.
The pressure is on Enrique to deliver another domestic title, and his side faces a stern test against Lille this Friday. With Lens performing above expectations, PSG cannot afford any slip-ups. The Champions League title holders must rely on the traditional laws of the game to navigate past Lille and reclaim the top spot from Lens. Lille, however, sit fourth in the table and have won six and lost four of their last 10 matches in all competitions.
