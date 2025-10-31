Luciano Spalletti already has Juventus players talking about Serie A title challenge but new coach warns players they must 'make the difference' to turn around rough form

Speaking at his unveiling, Spaletti believes that Juventus must be ambitious enough to believe they can fight for the title, saying: “I hope we can get back into the title race, why not? That's what we were talking about in the dressing room with the players. Our ambitions must be as high as possible, and the highest ambition right now is to get back into the Scudetto race.”

Using his vast wealth of coaching experience and knowledge Spaletti believes he can inspire his players to fight hard for the title and then see where they end up when he said “We're only on the ninth matchday, even if I'm almost at the end because I'm an old man. I'll try to put even more effort into it and then we'll see what we've managed to achieve. I have absolute respect for the value of these players.”

One of the major reasons behind Tudor’s dismissal was Juventus’ failure to score in four consecutive matches, despite boasting a star-studded attack and often fielding two strikers. Spalletti addressed the issue directly, stressing the importance of unity and clarity on the pitch. He said: “Goals are fundamental because they are what win matches. Attacking football is another important quality, but the essential thing is to be a team and a group that understands what we need to do on the pitch in various situations. That will benefit us in every way.”