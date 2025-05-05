'Living this nightmare'- Lucas Paqueta's wife sends out emotional message as West Ham star breaks down in tears after being booked against Tottenham
Lucas Paqueta's wife sent out an emotional message as the West Ham star was spotted crying after getting a yellow card against Spurs.
- Paqueta reduced to tears after yellow card against Spurs
- Brazilian star's wife sent out an emotional message
- West Ham were held to a 1-1 draw by Spurs