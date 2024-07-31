The Brazilian midfielder, who made 346 appearances for the Reds, speaks exclusively to GOAL about his career and his former club under a new manager

Lucas Leiva was a constant across 10 mixed years in Liverpool. The start of his Reds career was marked by immense promise, as he featured in sides that included the likes of Steven Gerrard, Fernando Torres and Xabi Alonso. He was also present as the Reds made an unlikely title push in 2014.

But there were also down years, managers hired and fired, and domestic disappointment. Still, despite rarely being a consistent starter for a whole season, the midfielder was a mainstay for a number of managers, concluding his career on Merseyside just as the Jurgen Klopp era was taking off.

Eight years later, and the Gremio Academy product is now an ambassador for Liverpool, representing the club as they embark on a pre-season tour of America. He took time out from that to talk to GOAL about his Liverpool career, the early days of new manager Arne Slot's tenure, and how fans in the United States have changed.