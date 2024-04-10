'I just really love playing for England' - Arsenal star Leah Williamson admits she feels '10 times stronger' in the Lionesses shirt after making first international appearance in a year Leah WilliamsonEnglandWomen's footballArsenal WomenWSLEuropean Championship

Leah Williamson roared that she feels "10 times stronger" in the Lionesses shirt after her first international outing in a year against Ireland.