'Think I already love him!' - Chelsea fans go wild for Estevao Willian as Stamford Bridge-bound wonderkid claims player of the match award in Palmeiras' Club World Cup opener against Porto
Estevao Willian's performance for Palmeiras in their Club World Cup clash with Porto has sent Chelsea fans wild ahead of his summer move to the Blues.
- Willian impresses Chelsea fans at CWC
- Helps Palmeiras draw with Porto in opener
- Teenager wins 'Superior Player of the Match'