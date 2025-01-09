Lizbeth Ovalle: Why Man Utd, Man City and Barcelona are all eyeing January move for Tigres 'magician' who helped Mexico shock the USWNT

One of the best players in Liga MX Femenil is set for a move to Europe, with Chelsea, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Wolfsburg also among those interested

While 2024 for the United States women's national team will be remembered for Olympic gold, there was a moment before that glory, before Emma Hayes and even before victory at the CONCACAF W Gold Cup when there was concern among American fans that their woes from 2023, which included a worst-ever performance at the Women's World Cup, would continue into the New Year. That moment came in a 2-0 defeat to Mexico at the Gold Cup, one Lizbeth Ovalle, with her cool and composed finish, kickstarted.

Ovalle won't have been a new name for fans of the U.S, who experienced plenty of joy and triumph after that February loss. The winger has come up against the four-time world champions plenty of times in CONCACAF competition and has continued to make her mark on the continent in club competition in recent months, with some top performances in the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup and CONCACAF W Champions Cup.

But the best player in Mexico now looks primed to introduce herself to a whole new audience, in Europe. Out of contract at Tigres this summer, a report by 365 Scores has linked all of Barcelona, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Wolfsburg with the winger, and the former trio have even showed their 'intention' to pay $100,000 (£80,000) to snap her up this month.