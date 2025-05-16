Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool Arsenal 2025Getty Images Sport
Richie Mills

'We shouldn't act this way' - Liverpool star Mohamed Salah defends Real Madrid bound Trent Alexander-Arnold and sends message to Reds fans after Anfield boos

T. Alexander-ArnoldM. SalahLiverpoolReal MadridLaLigaPremier League

Mohamed Salah says he was sad that Liverpool fans booed the outgoing Trent Alexander-Arnold and urged them to give him the "best farewell".

  • Alexander-Arnold set to leave for Real Madrid
  • Booed by section of Liverpool fans at Anfield
  • Salah wants "best farewell" for right-back
