Liverpool preparing 'record proposal' for Alexander Isak after agreeing Luis Diaz transfer as Newcastle striker shuns Al-Hilal

Liverpool are reportedly lining up a 'record proposal' for Newcastle United star Alexander Isak following the almost confirmed sale of Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich. The Reds are keen to reinvest the £65 million fee from Diaz’s exit and the Swedish striker is now their top target. The 25-year-old has ruled out a switch to Saudi Arabia, focusing solely on a Merseyside move.