Liverpool player ratings vs Leeds: Florian Wirtz & Hugo Ekitike fire blanks as Reds held in frustrating New Year's Day draw

Alisson Becker (6/10):

Wasn't particularly busy but almost gifted Ethan Ampadu a goal with an awful outside-of-the-boot pass.

Conor Bradley (6/10):

Did his job from a defensive perspective but Slot would have expected more from the Irishman going forward, as he didn't really link particularly well with Frimpong.

Ibrahima Konate (6/10):

Unlike his last outing against Leeds, the Frenchman remained focused from start to finish and didn't do anything stupid.

Virgil van Dijk (6/10):

Lucky that Leeds sub Calvert-Lewin was a fraction offside when netting late on, but Van Dijk was his usually dominant self for the most part, and also went close to scoring with a bouncing header from a corner.

Andy Robertson (6/10):

Got the nod at left-back ahead of Kerkez but while he defended diligently, he didn't really provide a threat down the left flank.