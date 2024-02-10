Liverpool player ratings vs Burnley: Luis Diaz & Diogo Jota too hot for Clarets as Darwin Nunez shows he might be better off using his head than his feet

The Reds are back to winning ways and on top of the Premier League as all three attackers got on the scoresheet

Liverpool bounced back from last week's upset against Arsenal and restored their two-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a 3-1 win against Burnley on Saturday. Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez were on target to seal the vital points despite the home team being far from their best.

It was a stuttering start for the Reds, who enjoyed the majority of possession but failed to create anything with it. In fact, it was Burnley who looked more up for the fight and ever so slightly more dangerous than the hosts.

Just as Burnley looked to be taking a lift in confidence from their promising start, Liverpool nabbed the opening goal when a corner came in and found Jota, who put his team ahead despite goalkeeper James Trafford's complaints of a foul.

Article continues below

The goal put enhanced Liverpool's dominance but Burnley managed to fire back in the 45th minute with a fantastic header from Dara O'Shea after Josh Brownhill's cross from a corner and, given the tone of the half, it was a deserved leveller.

Liverpool, already forced into five starting XI changes from last week, were dealt a blow when Trent Alexander-Arnold was taken off at half-time, but that hardly affected them as his replacement, Harvey Elliott, crossed in for Luis Diaz to put them back in the lead. The goal was a controversial one, though, as Burnley felt it should have been disallowed for a foul from Alexis Mac Allister.

It appeared the second half would be all Liverpool but David Datro Fofana sparked fear into their back line when he capitalised on a Jarell Quansah mistake and burst through on goal but he couldn't bury it. The Chelsea loanee found himself clean through again shortly afterwards and sent it wide of the post.

The Anfield side were able to regain control and killed the game off when Elliott sent an inviting ball into the box for Nunez to nudge a difficult header beyond Trafford. He could have made it 4-1 right at the end but his finish was awful again.

GOAL rates Jurgen Klopp's players from Anfield...