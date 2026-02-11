Goal.com
Liverpool player ratings vs Sunderland: Virgil van Dijk leads from the front to return Reds to winning ways as Ibrahima Konate and Florian Wirtz excel

Liverpool closed the gap on those above them in the Premier League's top-five race as Virgil van Dijk's header secured a 1-0 win over Sunderland on Wednesday. Arne Slot's side became the first visiting team to win at the Stadium of Light this season while taking advantage of both Chelsea and Manchester United dropping points 24 hours earlier.

Liverpool dominated the first half on Wearside, and on another night Florian Wirtz might have scored more than once before the break. The Germany playmaker was twice denied by Robin Roefs in the Sunderland goal while he also hit the base of the post after twisting and turning inside the penalty area.

The Reds continued to look the most likely to break the deadlock after half-time, and Van Dijk finally broke the deadlock just past the hour mark when he met Mohamed Salah's corner and sent his header into the net via a Habib Diarra deflection.

Hugo Ekitike wasted a good chance to double the Liverpool lead when he headed wide when well placed, while despite Sunderland throwing on attacking substitutes, they could not create any chances of note to try and force an equaliser, with Salah coming closest to scoring stoppage time when he missed the target with a dipping shot.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from the Stadium of Light...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Alisson Becker (6/10):

    Showed good handling on the rare occasion when he was tested.

    Wataru Endo (5/10):

    Didn't always look comfortable in an unfamiliar position at right-back while he struggled to offer much going forward. Kept battling before being forced off with an injury in the second half.

    Ibrahima Konate (9/10):

    Matched Brobbey for physicality as the pair duelled throughout. Made one superb block in the first half and a goal-saving challenge in the second in what was his display of the season.

    Virgil van Dijk (8/10):

    Commanding at the heart of the Liverpool backline before breaking the deadlock with his header from a corner.

    Andrew Robertson (6/10):

    Saw plenty of the ball, especially in the first half, but couldn't create much of note despite his industry.

    Midfield

    Ryan Gravenberch (6/10):

    Sunderland seemed happy for him to have the ball given the lack of guile he showed in possession. Solid if unspectacular in midfield.

    Alexis Mac Allister (5/10):

    Remains a shadow of himself. Misplaced a couple of straightforward passes while not covering himself in glory defensively either.

    Florian Wirtz (8/10):

    Continues to be at the centre of everything good Liverpool do. Very unlucky not to score in the first half, while some of his flicks and tricks were breath-taking.

    Attack

    Mohamed Salah (4/10):

    Far from his best again as the majority of his crosses and shots were blocked at source. Only thing that went well for him were set-piece deliveries, one of which led to Van Dijk's goal.

    Hugo Ekitike (5/10):

    Stretched the Sunderland defence on occasion, though his final ball was sometimes lacking. Missed a gilt-edged headed chance for the second game running.

    Cody Gakpo (4/10):

    Far too predictable cutting inside from the left while he got himself in the way of team-mates on more than one occasion.

    Subs & Manager

    Joe Gomez (6/10):

    Returned from injury just in time to replace the stricken Endo and stood up well to Sunderland's probing.

    Curtis Jones (5/10):

    Thrown on for Gakpo and forced to play wide on the left, meaning he flitted in and out during his cameo, though he produce a couple of moments of superb skill.

    Federico Chiesa (N/A):

    Replaced Ekitike for the final few minutes.

    Arne Slot (6/10):

    Didn't do much from a tactical perspective to effect the result, but at least managed to pick his players up from their disappointment at the weekend to win at a tough place to go.

