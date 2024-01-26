Mass exodus at Liverpool! Jurgen Klopp's bombshell announcement triggers multiple staff exits as FOUR others also quit - including assistant Pep Lijnders & sporting director Jorg Schmadtke

Mass exodus at Liverpool! Jurgen Klopp's bombshell announcement triggers multiple staff exits as FOUR others also quit - including assistant Pep Lijnders & sporting director Jorg SchmadtkeSoham MukherjeeGetty ImagesLiverpoolJuergen KloppTransfersPremier LeagueLiverpool witness mass exodus as four others also quit including Pep Lijnders & Jorg Schmadtke after Jurgen Klopp dropped his own exit bombshell.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKlopp to leave Anfield in the summerAssistant Lijnders & sporting director Schmadtke follow himReds will see a complete overhaul in backroom staff