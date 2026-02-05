Getty Images Sport
Liverpool discover price they must pay to Chelsea for teenager Rio Ngumoha after tribunal ruling
Reds learn Ngumoha's price
The Athletic reports that a tribunal has decided how much Liverpool should pay for Ngumoha. They must pay an initial £2.8m, with a potential £4m in add-ons, and the price is non-negotiable. Ngumoha moved to Anfield in September of 2024 at the age of just 16. Chelsea, thus, were due costs for his training and development, and Liverpool must now pay a significantly reduced fee for the forward. Liverpool will eventually owe up to £6.8m if bonuses are met, as well as 20 per cent of any profit if he is sold.
- Getty Images Sport
Teenager's rapid rise
Ngumoha is an England Under-19 international with four caps, and he has enjoyed a fine start to life on Merseyside. Since arriving, he has made 14 first-team appearances for the Reds, and has already scored his first senior goal, doing so in the 100th minute of a Premier League clash with Newcastle, winning the game for his side.
Arne Slot has explained why he isn't playing as much as he could be, but has also hailed him as a "special" talent.
He told reporters: “I think he has the most minutes of all 17-year-olds in the Premier League. So that tells you how much playing time he gets, how special that already is for a 17-year-old.
“That also tells you something about his quality, because it’s not completely normal for a 17-year-old already to have as much playing time as he had.
“But it also tells you something about the availability in those areas. For the weekend that position’s not my biggest concern, I would say."
He added: “Every time when he comes training with us we see what his qualities are.
“He can dominate one-v-one situations, he is very quick on his feet, he can change directions really fast.
“I’m always happy if a player makes his debut that he shows what we see on the training ground as well, so the fans could see it.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Ngumoha out to prove a point
Ngumoha became the youngest goalscorer in Liverpool's history after his goal against Newcastle, and revealed afterwards: "I’m so happy to score, especially the winner.
"A good moment, a special feeling, I’m definitely happy. Normally, last season especially, the academy coaches and even the first-team coaches are always saying, ‘Make the back post, make the back post.’
"The fact that I made the back post is just crazy… when I saw it with Mo and then Dom putting it through his legs, I was like one-v-one and I just smashed it.
"The fans, I heard them screaming my name and that’s a sensational moment I would say."But you can’t get too carried away with all the noise, like I said, because at the end of the day I probably do that finish 100 times on the training ground, so it’s no different with the fans. But obviously the fans backing you there, it’s just crazy.
"I’m 16 but I don’t want my age to show that I can’t play with the older players. I want to prove a point that I can play with not just people my age but many ages above. But like I said, there are people at the club who are always helping me and I’m always learning and improving, so I can’t complain."
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
Liverpool face Manchester City in a huge encounter this weekend. Ngumoha will hope to be involved.
Advertisement