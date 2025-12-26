Getty Images Sport
Liverpool consider audacious loan move for PSG forward after Alexander Isak injury blow
Isak's injury leaves a hole in Slot's attacking plans
Liverpool’s carefully planned, yet disorganised, season was rocked when Isak suffered a serious injury against Tottenham, leaving him sidelined indefinitely after surgery. The setback has deprived Slot of his main focal point up front at a time when squad depth is already being tested. As a result, the Reds have reportedly begun exploring the loan market to cover Isak’s absence rather than committing to a permanent January recruit. The signing is being planned despite Hugo Ekitike's incredible form, as the Reds are keen to have enough depth in their ranks for the rest of the season.
Liverpool considering a short loan for PSG's Goncalo Ramos
As per CaughtOffside, one of the names on Liverpool's list this January is Paris Saint-Germain striker Ramos, who could be available on a short loan. The Reds' interest in the Portugal international reflects a desire for a ready-made striker who can contribute immediately without altering long-term plans. The Le Parisiens forward, who has nine goals this season, is viewed as an ideal short-term option due to his pressing ability and penalty-box instincts. A loan move would allow Liverpool to stay competitive while avoiding the financial commitment of another major transfer after the high-spending summer of 2025.
Other names on Liverpool's list to cover for Isak
Ramos is not the only name on Liverpool’s radar as they assess their options. Al-Ahli's Ivan Toney and Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic are both admired internally, but are seen as longer-term targets rather than quick fixes for the current campaign. The club are wary of making a permanent signing in January that could complicate squad planning once Isak returns to full fitness.
Liverpool have also discussed more versatile attacking profiles who could provide cover across the front line. Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has been mentioned as a high-end creative option capable of playing multiple roles, while Ramos' PSG teammate Bradley Barcola is admired for his pace and directness. These alternatives would offer flexibility rather than a straight replacement for Isak.
With Mohamed Salah away at AFCON and Cody Gakpo also struggling with injury, the Reds are conscious that relying solely on Ekitike carries risk. That reality has pushed Liverpool towards exploring a temporary solution like Ramos, who could slot in immediately and shoulder the goalscoring burden during a decisive stretch of the season.
Ramos' Liverpool move could depend slolely on PSG's willingness...
Liverpool are expected to decide quickly whether to formalise talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a loan deal for Ramos. Any move will hinge on the French club’s willingness to sanction a temporary exit and the player’s openness to a short-term switch. For now, the Reds must balance urgency with caution as they look to navigate a critical period without their record signing.
