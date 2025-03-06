Liverpool and Arsenal target Matheus Cunha facing extended ban for headbutting Milos Kerkez as Wolves star raises concern over conduct ahead of potential summer move
Wolves star Matheus Cunha is facing a potential extended ban after headbutting Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez - could put his summer move under jeopardy.
- Cunha sent off for headbutting Kerkez
- Handed a three-game ban by the FA
- Could see ban extended for 'misconduct'