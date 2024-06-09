Alan Hansen
Richard Mills

Gary Lineker sends out emotional message as Liverpool announce club legend Alan Hansen is 'seriously ill' in hospital

LiverpoolPremier League

Liverpool have revealed that club legend Alan Hansen is currently 'seriously ill' in hospital - with Gary Lineker leading the tributes.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Liverpool confirm Alan Hansen is 'seriously ill'
  • Former Reds defender currently in hospital
  • Tributes flood in for ex-Scotland international
Article continues below