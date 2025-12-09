Getty Images Sport
'Lions don’t lose sleep over the opinions of sheep' - Departing Monterrey star Sergio Ramos fires back at Toluca after Rayados’ playoff exit
- Getty Images Sport
Toluca mocked Ramos on social media
Ramos could not avoid the spotlight after Monterrey’s elimination, and his reaction quickly ignited social media. The veteran defender scored Rayados’ only goal in Toluca, and as soon as the ball hit the net, he brought a finger to his lips, signaling the Nemesio Díez crowd to be quiet -despite the fact Monterrey was still trailing 3-1 and already on its way out of the Apertura 2025.
Toluca wasted no time firing back. Once the final whistle confirmed their place in the Liga MX Final, the club’s social media account mocked Ramos with the message: “Silence, the ‘Pandilla’ is already resting.”
The post immediately went viral and triggered a wave of reactions - including one from Ramos himself.
- @SERGIORAMOS
Ramos' response
The Spaniard first replied by posting a screenshot comparing follower counts: Toluca’s roughly 600,000 against his more than 60 million. Minutes later, he doubled down by sharing another story, this time highlighting his extensive trophy collection alongside the jab:
“Lions don’t lose sleep over the opinions of sheep," he wrote.
- Getty Images Sport
The semifinal marked Ramos’ final match in Liga MX
While Ramos’ exchange with Toluca became one of the talking points of the weekend, it also marked the end of his short-lived chapter in Liga MX. The semifinal was his final match in a Rayados shirt - something that had been reported a week earlier and that the defender finally confirmed after the game. The Spaniard leaves Monterrey after 32 matches and seven goals, a notable haul for a central defender.
- AFP
What comes next for Ramos?
Ramos has not revealed his next destination, though reports suggest a possible return to European football.
