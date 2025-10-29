Have the Lionesses finally found a solution at left-back?! Winners and losers as Taylor Hinds takes chance to impress Sarina Wiegman while Maya Le Tissier states her own case in defence in England's first camp post-Euros

Wiegman would've certainly preferred to have played both of these matches, two of four friendlies England have before being thrown into World Cup qualifiers in the New Year, in an 11v11 format, but that the Lionesses had a numerical advantage in each game for a similar amount of time did at least present a good comparison point. After all, the European champions struggled to carve out chances in that situation against Brazil, despite there also being greater urgency to do so given they were already 2-0 down, but took to the task much more effectively when facing Australia, able to score twice before the end of the first half in a 3-0 win.

Despite choosing a starting line-up with a much more familiar feel in that first game, featuring six starters from the Euro 2025 final and two of England's most regular subs, Wiegman was able to get through a decent amount of experimentation in this camp in the end, too. Three debuts were dished out, all in positions that - for differing reasons - needed those opportunities to be given, and three more players with their caps still in single digits got on the pitch as well.

There were negatives, of course. Such a flurry of injuries, before and during, was never ideal, while the defeat to Brazil did raise concerns. However, Wiegman's immediate reflections on the camp were extremely upbeat. "I really enjoyed this camp," she said on Tuesday. "Everyone was very excited to come back and start a new cycle, but at the same time, celebrate the homecoming and get connected with the fans. We're getting ready for World Cup qualifiers and you want to use these games in the best possible way. We had to adapt many times because we had some injuries before camp, some extra injuries [during]. But, of course, we have a big group, so then other players get opportunities, which is really good for those players and for us, it's good that we can see so many players and try out different things."

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from England's first camp since their Euro 2025 triumph...