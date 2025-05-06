Lionel Messi credited with turning Inter Miami into the 'Real Madrid of MLS' as Josef Martinez lifts lid on poor standards at the club before Barcelona legend's arrival
Lionel Messi has been credited with turning Inter Miami into the “Real Madrid of MLS”, with Josef Martinez detailing a stunning raising of standards.
- Argentine moved to Florida in 2023
- Made immediate impact on & off the field
- Everyone else forced to raise their game