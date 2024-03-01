This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Lionel Messi Inter MiamiGetty
Peter McVitie

Lionel Messi suffering 'significant wear and tear' in current Inter Miami role as manager Tata Martino claims Herons need to 'diversify' their attack to his benefit

Lionel MessiInter Miami CFMajor League SoccerGerardo Martino

Tata Martino is concerned about the "wear and tear" Lionel Messi has suffered as he admitted Inter Miami must alter their style as a result.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Messi completed both MLS matches so far
  • Coach worried about "wear and tear"
  • Says team must make things easier for icon

Editors' Picks