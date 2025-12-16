'Lionel Messi makes me cry' - Newell's Old Boys presidential candidate explains what must happen for Inter Miami superstar to rejoin boyhood club

Newell’s, though, are clinging to the hope of bringing a prodigal son home. Having narrowly avoided relegation in the 2025 campaign, they are preparing to hold another round of presidential votes.

One of the topics being discussed by several candidates is that of Messi and whether he really could return to Rosario. Guillermo Munoz told TNT Sports when quizzed on that subject: “First we have to see if Messi is eager to connect with Newell's.”

He went on to say of the Messi transfer talk, while pointing out that Old Boys will not waste energy and funds chasing an impossible dream: “I may really want Messi to come, but it's not enough to just say, 'someday, someday.' I see Messi and he makes me cry. But that doesn't mean he's above the club at all.”

Messi’s fellow World Cup winner Diego Maradona did take in a brief spell with Newell’s when returning to Argentina from Europe, while ex-Barcelona and Inter Miami boss Tata Martino has also retraced steps to a club that he took in three spells with as a player.

On the chances of Messi treading that path, Munoz added: “One day, Maradona said: ‘I’m going to play in Newell's’. One day Tata Martino said: ‘I’m going to lend a hand in Newell's. Messi has no commitment or obligation to Newell's. But if he really wants to come, he'd have to say so.”