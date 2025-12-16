Getty
'Lionel Messi makes me cry' - Newell's Old Boys presidential candidate explains what must happen for Inter Miami superstar to rejoin boyhood club
Messi's roots: Started out at Newell's before joining Barca
Messi formed part of Newell’s youth system before being given the chance to link up with La Liga giants Barcelona. They were promising to cover medical expenses and bought into the potential of a teen sensation without knowing what he would go on to become.
Some 21 memorable years were spent in Catalunya, with Messi building his reputation as an all-time great. He plundered 672 goals for Barca while helping them to 10 domestic titles and four Champions League crowns.
Messi contract: New deal signed in MLS with Inter Miami
He left for Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent in 2021, with two years being spent in France. Messi then went chasing the American dream as David Beckham lured him to Inter Miami. Leagues Cup, Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup triumphs have been savoured there.
At 38 years of age, the South American icon has committed to a three-year contract extension that is intended to keep him in South Florida through 2028. It appears unlikely that a change of scenery will be taken any time soon.
Will Messi return to Newell's Old Boys before retiring?
Newell’s, though, are clinging to the hope of bringing a prodigal son home. Having narrowly avoided relegation in the 2025 campaign, they are preparing to hold another round of presidential votes.
One of the topics being discussed by several candidates is that of Messi and whether he really could return to Rosario. Guillermo Munoz told TNT Sports when quizzed on that subject: “First we have to see if Messi is eager to connect with Newell's.”
He went on to say of the Messi transfer talk, while pointing out that Old Boys will not waste energy and funds chasing an impossible dream: “I may really want Messi to come, but it's not enough to just say, 'someday, someday.' I see Messi and he makes me cry. But that doesn't mean he's above the club at all.”
Messi’s fellow World Cup winner Diego Maradona did take in a brief spell with Newell’s when returning to Argentina from Europe, while ex-Barcelona and Inter Miami boss Tata Martino has also retraced steps to a club that he took in three spells with as a player.
On the chances of Messi treading that path, Munoz added: “One day, Maradona said: ‘I’m going to play in Newell's’. One day Tata Martino said: ‘I’m going to lend a hand in Newell's. Messi has no commitment or obligation to Newell's. But if he really wants to come, he'd have to say so.”
North American dream: MLS and World Cup focus for Messi
Messi has stated his love for Newell’s on a regular basis, but has never announced his intention to represent the club at senior level before hanging up his boots. Others have been talking there for him.
Argentine FA president Claudio Tapia, who witnessed Angel Di Maria’s return to Rosario Central at 37 years of age, told TNT Sports when asked if Messi will one day turn out in his homeland: “I hope so.”
Former Newell’s boss Cristian Fabbiani told ESPN F90 back in April when asked if Messi could be signed - potentially on a short-term contract that allows him to remain tied to Inter Miami: “I hope Messi comes to play for just four months, whenever he wants. A tournament lasts that long, four months.”
For now, Messi is very much focused on events in North America. Fresh from helping Inter Miami to a historic MLS Cup win, he is currently enjoying a post-season break and will get to spend Christmas with wife Antonela and their three sons. He also has the 2026 World Cup - which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico - to think about, with Argentina hoping that their talismanic captain will form part of a global title defence.
