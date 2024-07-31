Lionel Messi Inter Miami 2024Getty
Richard Mills

Lionel Messi makes more MLS history as he signs with Beats by Dre as brand ambassador - one year after gifting all his Inter Miami teammates custom pink version of iconic headphones

Lionel MessiInter Miami CFMajor League Soccer

Lionel Messi has joined the Beats by Dre roster as an official brand ambassador - a year on from gifting all of his teammates custom pink headphones.

  • Messi one year into Inter Miami spell
  • Gifted new teammates Beats by Dre headphones
  • Now on board as brand ambassador
