MLS Referee GFXGetty Images
James Hunsley

'Like replacing Lionel Messi with a minor league player' - MLS blasted for 'gambling reputation' as referee lockout continues with start of 2024 season overshadowed by glaring mistakes from 'underqualified' officials

Major League SoccerLionel MessiInter Miami CFMaya YoshidaLA Galaxy

Major League Soccer has come under fire for its handling of the referee lockout, as the 2024 season enters its second month.

  • MLS enduring referee lockout
  • Season about to enter second month
  • Officials branded "overwhelmed and underqualified"

