Lionel Messi compared to Michael Jordan by former Barcelona team-mate Ousmane Dembele as PSG's Ballon d'Or favourite reveals 'The Last Dance' inspiration
Lionel Messi has been compared to NBA legend Michael Jordan by his former Barcelona team-mate and 2025 Ballon d'Or favourite Ousmane Dembele.
- World Cup winners played together at Camp Nou
- Frenchman in line to win his own Golden Ball
- Looked to sporting GOATs for inspiration