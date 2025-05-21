Lionel Messi and Inter Miami's struggles, Joaquin Pereyra's breakout with Minnesota United, the Vancouver Whitecaps' rise, and other surprising MLS storylines to start 2025

GOAL takes a look at five of the most unexpected storylines to begin the 2025 MLS season

The 2025 MLS campaign is nearly halfway through. Already 14 Matchdays into the campaign, trends are beginning to emerge, and patterns are starting to take shape. As expected, the Eastern Conference makes up the majority of the top of the race for the MLS Supporters' Shield - similar to the 2024 season. FC Cincinnati and the Philadelphia Union are tied at the top, while the Columbus Crew narrowly trail.

Unexpectedly, though, the Vancouver Whitecaps and U.S. international Brian White have emerged as the top team in the Western Conference and are right in that race at the top alongside them. The Union are perhaps the breakout team of the MLS season so far, too. Israeli forward Tai Baribo has already surpassed his 2024 goal tally and leads the race for the MLS Golden Boot by a three-goal margin already at 11. Towards the top of that table are Minnesota United, a franchise learning to play without the ball, and they're excelling - spearheaded by Argentine midfielder Joaquin Pereyra.

Meanwhile, one team that is stunningly not at the top? Inter Miami. Across all competitions, the Herons are winless in six of their last seven, and Lionel Messi himself has just two total assists in MLS play this season. Messi and Co. aren't the only underwhelming team this season, as nobody would have expected the reigning champions LA Galaxy to be winless after playing 14 games. It raises questions over the futures of both clubs, though Los Galácticos just extended embattled manager Greg Vanney.

Article continues below

GOAL takes a look at each development, discussing the unexpected storylines that have taken over the league 14 weeks into the campaign.