'He could still contribute' - Lionel Messi homecoming transfer talk addressed by Barcelona sporting director Deco

With many football supporters around the world hopeful of Messi returning to Camp Nou in the future, this is a story that is unlikely to fade away any time soon. However, the two parties have different goals to focus on in the immediate future. Messi will be hopeful of scooping more silverware on Saturday, with Inter Miami facing Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Cup final. He could be joined by some former team-mates in the future, with Neymar linked with a switch to the MLS after experiencing a difficult return to boyhood club Santos, while he could also feature in next year's World Cup, which will take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico as Argentina look to defend the crown they won in Qatar in 2022.

Barca, meanwhile, have opened up a four-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, though Los Blancos have the chance to cut that advantage when they meet Athletic Club on Wednesday night. Xabi Alonso's squad seem to be in a mini-crisis after three league draws in a row, with tensions between the manager and key stars like Vinicius Junior said to be constantly rising, leaving Barca hopeful of defending the league title they won relatively convincingly during Hansi Flick's first season in charge. There'll be plenty of speculation over potential incomings when the summer arrives, while there is also uncertainly over the futures of stars like Robert Lewandowski.