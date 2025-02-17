Can Lionel Messi do it on a freezing Tuesday night in Kansas?! Inter Miami superstar 'wants to SKIP Sporting KC trip' amid threat of bitterly cold -24C temperatures
Lionel Messi reportedly wants to skip Inter Miami’s CONCACAF Champions Cup clash with Sporting KC, which could see temperatures dip to -24C.
- Herons preparing for competitive action
- Freezing conditions forecast in Kansas City
- Argentine superstar has never liked the cold