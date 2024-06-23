Lionel Messi gives Canada ace Mark-Anthony Kaye story to ‘tell my kids’ – with New England Revolution star revealing what it is like to face Inter Miami icon in MLS
Lionel Messi has given Canada ace Mark-Anthony Kaye stories to “tell my kids”, with the Inter Miami and New England Revolution stars crossing in MLS.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- All-time great moved to the States in 2023
- Made a stunning impact on & off the field
- Rivals delighted to line up against him