Lionel Messi's long-held Barcelona record broken as Hansi Flick favourite makes history in Osasuna win

Barcelona continued their La Liga title charge on Saturday with a hard-fought victory over Osasuna, a result that allowed the Catalan giants to strengthen their grip at the top of the table. Goals from Raphinha secured all three points for Flick’s side, who were seeking to move seven points clear of Real Madrid ahead of their rivals’ fixture the following day. While the Brazilian forward provided the decisive moments in attack, much of Barcelona’s control stemmed from midfield.

Pedri was handed a starting role at the base of Flick’s double-pivot system, a position that has increasingly become his natural role this season. The Spain international dictated tempo throughout the contest, offering calmness and structure during periods when Osasuna threatened to disrupt Barcelona’s rhythm. His involvement ensured that Barcelona maintained territorial dominance and managed the game intelligently despite the tight scoreline.

Beyond his influence on the match itself, Pedri’s appearance carried historic significance. As per Opta, at just 23 years and 18 days old, he reached 150 La Liga appearances for Barcelona, becoming the youngest player ever to do so. In the process, he surpassed a record previously held by Messi.