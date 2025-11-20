Getty
Lionel Messi makes 'we'll be back' vow after being crowned 'most beloved player in Barcelona history'
Messi's Barcelona record: Goals & major trophies
Messi was recently in that part of the world when taking in a secret visit to Camp Nou, as that iconic venue prepares to throw open its doors again following a stunning redevelopment project.
Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi became a global icon when gracing that turf - registering 672 goals through 778 appearances. He won 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns with the Blaugrana - helping him to become the most decorated player in history.
- Getty
GOAT status: Messi fends off Cruyff & Ronaldinho
He has now been named the GOAT by Barca fans - fending off competition from the likes of Johan Cruyff, Ronaldinho, Xavi and Andres Iniesta. Messi said when being presented with that prize by SPORT: “This award is very special because of what it represents and where it comes from. We've been through a lot together, both good and not so good, but that's normal because not everything in a career is perfect. This is my home, my place, and my people.”
Homecoming: Messi & Antonela intend to live in Barcelona again
Messi remains untouchable in the eyes of many Barcelona followers, even those of the younger generation that did not get to see much of him before an emotional farewell was taken in when heading to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021.
There is seemingly no end to that sporting love affair, despite the South American forward now plying his trade thousands of miles away in MLS with Inter Miami. Paths will cross again at some point.
Messi reiterated when discussing his future plans, having already admitted that he and wife Antonela intend to set up camp again in Barcelona once his playing days are over: “Obviously, I'm going to come back. I'm going to be at the stadium like any other fan, following the team, the club, and being just another supporter. For now, I'll be here [Miami] for a few more years, most likely, but we'll return to Barcelona because, as I've always said, it's my place, my home. We miss it a lot, so we'll be back there.”
Messi added on his unbreakable connection with Barcelona, having been shown a video in which supporters thanked him for his contribution to the collective cause: “The truth is, we’ve been through so much together, good and not so good, which is normal in a career of so many years; not everything is rosy, and you go through difficult times. But well, it’s my home, my place, my people. I would have liked to spend my whole career there without having to go to another club. And… and, well, to have only played there in Europe.”
- Getty
Playing return: Loan from MLS considered to be unlikely
He went on to say of heading to PSG when it became apparent that Barca did not have the funds to put a new contract in place: “Unfortunately, things turned out differently, but I'll always have lifelong memories of all the moments we shared. And, well, I'm grateful for that. It's been a long time since I've been to Barcelona,
since I've been to the stadium. I had to leave the club without fans because of the pandemic, so it was an unusual year too. And, well, many beautiful memories, so thank you very much to all the people of Barcelona. And, obviously, I also have a very special affection for everyone there.”
Talk of Messi making a playing return to Barcelona has been quietened for now, with a stunning loan agreement during the MLS off-season considered to be unlikely. He has committed to a new three-year deal in South Florida that will take him through 2028. At 38 years of age, he is expected to form part of Argentina’s World Cup title defence in the summer of 2026.
