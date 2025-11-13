Lionel Messi blown away as 20,000 fans pack stands to watch Inter Miami star train at La Liga club with Argentina

Just days earlier, Messi had quietly visited the newly renovated Camp Nou at midnight to escape the cameras. He later posted a heartfelt message about "missing the place with his soul," sparking a fresh wave of speculation about a possible short-term return ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Barcelona president Joan Laporta, however, was quick to temper the growing excitement. Speaking to Catalunya Radio, he dismissed any notion of Messi rejoining the club as a player.

"Out of respect for Messi, our players, and our members, it's not the time to speculate with unrealistic scenarios," he said.

He did, however, confirm that the club intends to hold a grand tribute to Messi once Camp Nou’s renovations are complete.

"I didn't know he was coming, but the Spotify Camp Nou is his home," he said. "When they explained how it happened, I think it was a sweet little spur-of-the-moment decision; he'd just finished dinner and felt like coming with some friends. It's only right that Leo receives the most beautiful tribute in the world. When it's finished, we'll have a capacity of 105,000 fans, so we'd love to have him there. We're working on the tribute and on ensuring that the best football in the world can be seen, and as part of the tribute, we'd like to offer Leo the tribute he deserves."