Liam Rosenior set to be replaced by another young English coach as Strasbourg boss prepares to succeed Enzo Maresca at Chelsea
O'Neil emerges as new target
The incoming Blues boss has touched down in the capital to complete a remarkable return to English football, less than two years after his dismissal by Hull City. The 41-year-old, who has rebuilt his reputation across the Channel with Chelsea’s sister club Strasbourg, is poised to become the latest occupant of the Stamford Bridge hot seat. While the final details of his contract are being thrashed out at Cobham, the wider machinery of the BlueCo multi-club ownership model is already moving to fill the void he leaves behind in Alsace.
According to reports from The Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg, the Chelsea hierarchy have identified former Bournemouth manager O'Neil as the primary target to succeed Rosenior at the Stade de la Meinau. The Englishman, who has been out of work since his harsh sacking by Wolves in December 2024, is viewed as the ideal candidate to continue the development of the French side's youthful squad.
The BlueCo conveyor belt
The potential appointment of O'Neil would represent a doubling down on the ownership’s strategy of utilising Strasbourg as a laboratory for young, progressive coaching talent as well as players. The outgoing manager's tenure in France has been deemed a resounding success; he guided the club to a seventh-place finish last season and has them competing in the knockout stages of the UEFA Conference League. His ability to implement a high-pressing, possession-based style that mirrors the "Chelsea DNA" demanded by the board has convinced the owners that he is ready for the step up.
For the target, a move to Ligue 1 would offer a chance to rehabilitate his own stock away from the intense glare of the Premier League media. The 42-year-old gained plaudits for his tactical adaptability at the Vitality Stadium and Molineux but was often hampered by financial constraints and VAR controversies. Taking the reins at the Stade de la Meinau would provide him with a talented roster that has been bolstered by BlueCo’s recruitment network and the opportunity to manage in European competition.
Maresca’s acrimonious exit
The Strasbourg manager's imminent arrival follows the turbulent end of Maresca’s 18-month reign. Despite delivering silverware in the form of the UEFA Conference League and the Club World Cup, the Italian’s relationship with the board fractured beyond repair over the festive period.
Tensions reportedly boiled over following a stalemate with Bournemouth, with the former Leicester City boss publicly criticising the club. His comments about enduring his "worst 48 hours" in football, coupled with persistent rumours linking him to the Manchester City job as a potential successor to Pep Guardiola, left the Chelsea board with little choice but to act.
Unlike his predecessor, who struggled to hide his frustration with the club’s collaborative structure, the new head coach is seen as a "company man" who understands the nuances of the multi-club model. His seamless integration in France, where he developed Chelsea loanees like Andrey Santos, is viewed as the blueprint for how the two clubs should interact.
A new era or same old story?
As 41-year-old Rosenior prepares for his unveiling - potentially in time for Wednesday’s Premier League clash against Fulham - questions remain about the stability of the project. He will be inheriting a squad that is talented but raw, currently drifting in the league despite their continental success.
The appointment of O'Neil in France, meanwhile, would signal a clear intent to maintain an "English core" to the coaching philosophy across the group, potentially making it easier for players and staff to move between the two entities. If the former midfielder accepts the challenge, he will become one of the few English tacticians to test themselves in Ligue 1.
For now, all eyes are on West London, where another young coach is about to be handed the keys to the kingdom. Whether Rosenior can succeed where Graham Potter and Maresca ultimately failed remains to be seen, but with a replacement waiting in the wings for Strasbourg, the BlueCo carousel shows no signs of stopping.
