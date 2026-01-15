'Needs to be the right player' - Liam Rosenior offers transfer update as Chelsea prepare to make key January move

Despite pushing to sign Bournemouth centre-back Huijsen last summer, Madrid secured the young Spaniard's services. To make matters worse, in early August, Chelsea's first-choice defender Colwill suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury that would rule him out for much of the season. This prompted the then-head coach Maresca to say the west London outfit needed defensive reinforcements.

He stated in August, "The club know exactly what I think. I think we need a central defender. We are looking for an internal solution but as I said, the club know exactly what I think."

A week later, the Italian went back on those remarks, suggesting they can look to solutions from within their current squad.

He added, "I already said that we are looking for internal solutions. We are trying to find internal solutions. I repeat again. Maybe I need to improve my English."

Following his Chelsea exit earlier this month, and the appointment of his successor Rosenior, it seems the Blues may be coming round to the former Leicester City manager's way of thinking.