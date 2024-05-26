Leonardo Bonucci to retire! Italy and Juventus legend announces he will hang up his boots after final Fenerbahce game

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeLeonardo Bonucci to retire! Italy and Juventus legend announces he will hang up his boots after final Fenerbahce gameLeonardo BonucciItalyFenerbahceSuper LigJuventusItaly legend Leonardo Bonucci has decided to retire from professional football after Fenerbahce's final game of the season.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBonucci set to retire from footballFenerbahce's final league game his farewell matchJoined the Turkish side in JanuaryArticle continues below