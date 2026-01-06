AFP
Lennart Karl's 'big' Real Madrid transfer admission draws surprising response from Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus
Karl reveals Real Madrid dream
In modern football, pledging loyalty to your current employer is usually rule number one of the media training handbook, especially for a teenager looking to break into the first team of a European giant. However, Bayern Munich prospect Karl tore up the script this weekend with a candid admission that his long-term sights are set on the Spanish capital.
The 17-year-old, who has been tearing up youth leagues and drawing attention from across the continent, frankly stated: "FC Bayern is a very big club. It's a dream to play there. But at some point, I definitely want to go to Real Madrid. That's my dream club, but that stays between us. Of course, Bayern is something very special and it's a lot of fun."
Usually, such a declaration from a player who has yet to fully establish himself as a Bayern legend would draw the ire of pundits and supporters alike. Yet, in his latest column for Sky Sport, Bayern icon Matthaus offered a refreshing and surprisingly supportive take on the youngster's ambition.
- Getty Images Sport
'Big words, big goals'
Rather than chastising Karl for a lack of respect, Matthaus praised the teenager's mindset. The 1990 World Cup winner believes that articulating such high ambitions is a sign of necessary self-belief rather than petulance.
"Big words, big goals! The Real Madrid statements from Lennart Karl have caused a stir," Matthaus wrote. "I think it's good when someone has self-confidence even at 17. Setting goals has nothing to do with arrogance. I find it honest, but not presumptuous and not arrogant. Real Madrid simply has that myth. Bayern Munich is on a similar level, but often in life, you want to try something new."
Matthaus argues that the era of the 'one-club man' is largely over, citing Thomas Muller as a glorious anomaly rather than the standard. He believes that the modern player is driven by diverse experiences, highlighting Robert Lewandowski’s move to Barcelona and Florian Wirtz’s switch to Liverpool as evidence that seeking a "change of scenery" is a natural human desire.
"You can't say: 'I'll stay at Bayern Munich for the rest of my life' like a Thomas Muller - that is unique," Matthaus explained. "In the end, everyone has a goal. Robert Lewandowski also went to Barcelona and simply chose a change of air, a new experience. It's not always just about money, but also about a new challenge, to refresh oneself. Having a dream is normality. Florian Wirtz, for example, also sought the challenge in Liverpool to take the next step in his life and personally. He could have made himself comfortable in Leverkusen."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
A challenge that benefits Bayern
Crucially, Matthaus pointed out that Karl’s dream is actually beneficial for Bayern Munich in the medium term. The logic is sound: for Real Madrid to ever be interested in signing Karl, he must first become a superstar in Munich.
"I think it's all in order," Matthaus continued. "It shows that Karl is ambitious and believes in himself. He knows that he has to perform outstandingly at Bayern Munich to even be on the list at Real Madrid. The 17-year-old hasn't said he wants to play for Real in the next two years. It is his dream. Dreams can come true, but you have to work for them and FC Bayern would also benefit from that. If Karl becomes so good that Real Madrid negotiates with him, he must first achieve extraordinary things at another club."
Perhaps the most compelling part of Matthaus' defence was a personal revelation regarding his own career. The German legend admitted that he, too, had agreed to join Los Blancos during his prime, only for the move to be blocked by his club.
"I, too, would have liked to play for the Royals," Matthaus revealed. "I became World Footballer of the Year in 1990-91 and suddenly Real Madrid was at the door. I would have liked to go, but I still had an existing contract. That's why the transfer didn't work out back then. Real and I, we were in agreement, however, Inter Milan didn't want to let me go for a high transfer fee."
He added: "I also had dreams: I always said that I want to play for a bigger club, want to become a national player and want to be at the World Cup. At some point, the dreams just get bigger. Four years ago he [Karl] probably would have said that he wants to play in the Bundesliga—probably at Bayern Munich."
- Getty Images Sport
The allure of lifestyle and the Ballon d'Or
Finally, Matthaus touched upon the tangible factors that make a move to Spain so attractive for elite players, noting that it often transcends pure sporting reasons. He highlighted "quality of life" and "better weather" as genuine factors, alongside the global visibility that La Liga giants command.
"Karl simply sees that something is possible," Matthaus concluded. "It's not just about the sporting side. It's perhaps also about a new, different and better quality of life, better weather, an even bigger club in the world. And frequently one has seen that the World Footballers do not come from the Bundesliga, but rather from a league that gets more attention worldwide."
Advertisement