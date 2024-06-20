Steve Cooper Nottingham Forest 2021-22Getty
Leicester City get their man! Steve Cooper appointed as Foxes' new manager ahead of Premier League return after Enzo Maresca's Chelsea move

Leicester City have confirmed the appointment of Steve Cooper as their new boss ahead of their return to the Premier League.

  • Leicester announce Steve Copper as manager
  • Were in a hurry following Maresca's departure
  • Also held talks with Potter but shifted to Cooper
