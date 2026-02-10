LEGACY: Mexico - the land of goals that has hosted more World Cups than any other nation

When the ball first rolled at the 1970 World Cup, Mexico didn’t just open its stadiums, it opened its soul. The first World Cup ever held in Latin America outside of Brazil, with it came icons such as Pele, Franz Beckenbauer, Jairzinho and Tostao.

The world discovered the Estadio Azteca, a cathedral of concrete and echoes. There, in the warm June air, one of football’s most legendary teams was crowned, as Pele’s Brazil lifted their third World Cup. The Azteca thus became sacred ground.

Sixteen years later, in 1986, destiny chose Mexico once again. A country that was still scarred by the earthquakes of 1985 was regardless overflowing with hope. Subsequently, that World Cup was about more than football; it was resilience.

It was also Diego Armando Maradona dancing past the English, touching the ball with the Hand of God and the heart of a genius. It was the smile of millions of Mexicans who, despite everything, poured into the streets with flags on their backs and dreams in their hearts. And while the world talked about Maradona, the Mexicans talked about hope. Because that World Cup wasn’t only played on the pitch - it was played in the streets, in the hearts of people who needed to believe that joy could return.

Two World Cups; two unforgettable stories. Now, in 2026, it returns once more.