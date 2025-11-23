Getty Images Sport
'Everyone is disappointed' - Leeds boss Daniel Farke defiant after latest defeat despite fan attempting to jump advertising hoardings to confront beleaguered Elland Road manager
Leeds' poor run continues
On Saturday, recently promoted Leeds slipped into the relegation zone for the first time this season following Nottingham Forest's shock win at Liverpool and West Ham's draw with Bournemouth. Therefore, ahead of Villa's trip to Elland Road on Sunday, the pressure was on Farke's side to deliver an important three points. Things looked good when Lukas Nmecha bundled in a scrappy goal in the first half following a mistake from goalkeeper Emi Martinez. But the Whites emerged for the second half sluggishly, and after Morgan Rogers scored shortly after the break, his 75th-minute free-kick gave the visitors the win. Before his second goal, a frustrated fan headed down the touchline, reportedly urging Farke to go to his bench sooner, but they couldn't get the equaliser they desired, despite ringing the changes. A chorus of boos greeted the final whistle as the pressure ratcheted up on Farke, with the former Norwich City boss now the bookies' favourite to be the next Premier League manager to be sacked.
Farke understands fans' frustrations
Following the defeat, Farke admitted he shares the "anger and frustration" of Leeds fans. But he struck a defiant tone amid all the criticism and bad results.
He told reporters: "Everyone is disappointed. I don't want one change in our supporters. I don't want them to be happy after (we have lost) and to give some plaudits. "We have a very passionate fan-base, and this is what we want - it's a privilege. I don't want our supporters to change one per cent. They should be angry and disappointed. I feel exactly the same, and for that, we would expect it, that it's like this. I totally understand this."
Farke also told BBC's Match of the Day that the performance against Villa was better but they are still not where they need to be right now. However, he was still optimistic for the future.
He added: "Performance-wise, we've turned back to what we want to be. We dominated many periods against a very good side. We should've taken some points from this game. We are not back to our best, we can still improve, but at the end we are just disappointed we did not get any points. To concede two goals is not good. As good as we are attacking down the left side at the moment we concede too many goals. We concede so quickly straight after the restart. Over the course of 38 games you have ups and downs. It happens sometimes at this level. Performance-wise I was happy. At the moment we are in a period where things are going against us. Of course, the fans are unhappy and disappointed once we lose games. I don't want them to have a different reaction. I want them to feel like the world is falling apart when we lose a game, otherwise you can't be a Leeds United supporter. I'm just fully focused on the performance. If we perform like this today we'll win many more points."
No Leeds job assurances for Farke
Farke led Leeds back to the Premier League earlier this year after winning the Championship title in style. The club's owners, the 49ers, promised they would back the German to the hilt in the transfer market but despite the board's assertions that they maxed out on PSR (profit and sustainability rules), many would argue he has not been given a squad fit to stay in the Premier League. However, they did spend around £100 million ($131m) on transfers and Farke is not blameless in this, either. Indeed, some of his late substitutions, starting lineups, and tactics have come under scrutiny.
There was talk of sacking Farke this summer, even though he got the club promoted. And when asked if he been given any reassurance over his position by Leeds' hierarchy, he said: "No. We don't have to speak about this topic, because this is not a topic I think one second about, really not. It's not the question I am worried one second about. If you can't handle the heat, don't become a manager of Leeds United."
Brutal fixtures for Leeds
The games do not get any easier for Farke's Leeds as they travel to third-placed Manchester City next Saturday. A few days later, they host second-placed Chelsea at Elland Road, before entertaining Liverpool on December 6. By that time, Farke may not be in the Yorkshire side's dugout anymore.
