Leah Williamson England Women 2025Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

'You don't want to be a flash in the pan' - Leah Williamson lays down gauntlet to Lionesses ahead of date with destiny in Euro 2025 final against Spain

L. Williamson
England
Women's football
England vs Spain
Spain
Women's EURO

Leah Williamson has urged the Lionesses to give their all ahead of a date with destiny in the Euro 2025 final against Spain. Sarina Wiegman's troops are gearing up for another monumental clash and they will hope to retain their European crown won at Wembley in 2022. However, Williamson is well aware that taking on the reigning world champions will be a massive challenge.

  • England determined to defend their Euro crown
  • Face a stern test against world champions Spain
  • Williamson rallied her teammates before the clash
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Next Match