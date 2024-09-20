'That should not be the case' - Leah Williamson injury update issued by Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall ahead of WSL season opener against Manchester City
Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall has provided an injury update on Leah Williamson ahead of the Gunners' Women's Super League opener with Manchester City.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Williamson benched in midweek due to 'problem'
- Arsenal start WSL season against Man City on Sunday
- Gunners boss Eidevall provides update on England star