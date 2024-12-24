Leah Williamson darts compositeGetty Images, Sky Sports
Peter McVitie

Leah Williamson at the darts! Lionesses captain enjoys Christmas break with trip to Alexandra Palace for World Championships

L. WilliamsonArsenal WomenWomen's footballWSLEngland

England and Arsenal star Leah Williamson was spotted in the crowd at the PDC World Championship on Monday evening.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Arsenal & England star spotted at darts
  • Was holding a sign at World Championship
  • Gunners on a break until January 12
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱