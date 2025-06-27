'I got used to it' - Lauren James opens up on Emma Hayes' departure and hails 'demanding' Sonia Bompastor for pushing Chelsea star to new level
Lauren James has shared her candid thoughts on Chelsea’s managerial transition, applauding new boss Sonia Bompastor while honouring Emma Hayes' legacy. Hayes spent over a decade at the helm, guiding Chelsea Women through a golden era marked by relentless success and five consecutive Women’s Super League titles.
- Hayes remains an iconic figure at Chelsea
- Won five consecutive WSL titles
- Bompastor secured Chelsea’s sixth straight WSL crown