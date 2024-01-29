More awards for Lauren James? Chelsea star among two Lionesses nominated for London Football Awards with Arsenal pair also in contention for Premier League Player of the Year

More awards for Lauren James? Chelsea star among two Lionesses nominated for London Football Awards with Arsenal pair also in contention for Premier League Player of the YearHarry SherlockGettyLauren JamesWSLChelseaChelsea FC WomenArsenalArsenal WomenTottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur WomenPremier LeagueEnglandLauren James has been nominated for the WSL Player of the Year prize at the London Football Awards, along with fellow Lioness Niamh Charles.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowJames nominated along with four othersTwo Arsenal stars up for Premier League POTYSpurs duo nominated for Young Player of the Year