'What a t***' - Laura Woods rips disgraced presenter Richard Keys for 'tribute' to Gabby Logan's late father Terry Yorath

Former Sky Sports host Keys has not had the best relationship with Logan for some time now. And going by his latest social media post, it seems he couldn't resist a slight dig at the BBC presenter.

He wrote on X, "Sad to hear the news of Terry Yorath’s passing. He was a warrior & won fans over wherever he played. He was great for us at Coventry & the reason I got Gabby a job at Sky. I had no idea who she was when we met but I knew her dad. RIP Terry. Your daughter did you proud."

An outraged Woods ripped into Keys for his comments, while paying her respects to Logan's family.

In response to Keys' tweet, Woods wrote: "Sorry…but what a t***. Said with zero surprise."

She added, "Also want to add my respects to the thousands of others who are showing theirs compassionately to a much beloved broadcaster and her family. Sending all my love."