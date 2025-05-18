Arsenal FC v Crystal Palace FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

Late-season blow for Arsenal? William Saliba sees 100th Gunners appearance curtailed as Frenchman is forced off at half-time in clash with top-five rivals Newcastle

W. SalibaArsenalArsenal vs NewcastleNewcastlePremier League

Arenal defender William Saliba was forced off at half-time against Newcastle United bringing his 100th Gunners appearance to an early end.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • William Saliba makes 100th Arsenal appearance
  • Subbed off due to apparent injury vs. Newcastle
  • Real Madrid continue to hunt the Arsenal defender
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Next matches