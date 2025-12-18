AFP
'He made a mistake' - Lamine Yamal told he made the wrong choice choosing Spain over Morocco as Barcelona star's decision criticised
Meteoric rise of Spain superstar
Yamal made his first-team debut for Barcelona in April 2023 at just 15 years old, becoming the club's youngest-ever La Liga player. Since then, he has shattered numerous age records for both club and country, earning widespread acclaim as a generational talent and winning individual accolades like the Kopa Trophy.
Yamal was eligible to represent both Spain and Morocco at senior level. He grew up in Spain and felt a strong connection to the country where he developed as a footballer, while Morocco's historic run to the 2022 World Cup semi-finals made him consider the option, his ultimate choice was driven by a long-held ambition to compete in the European Championship and other major European tournaments, which he felt offered a higher level of global visibility.
Spain also guaranteed him a place in the Euro 2024 squad, and Morocco's head coach, Walid Regragui, confirmed that Yamal was honest about his feelings, stating he felt Spanish and chose Spain with respect for his Moroccan heritage. Yamal made his senior debut for Spain in September 2023, becoming the nation's youngest-ever player and goalscorer at 16 years old. He was a pivotal player in Spain's Euro 2024 victory, becoming the youngest player to appear in and win the final, and earning the tournament's Young Player Award.
But despite the accolades and plaudits, Mustapha Hadji, the former Morocco international who played in the Premier League for Coventry City and Aston Villa between 1999 and 2004, believes Yamal made the wrong decision.
Yamal told why he made wrong choice
Speaking to Al Arabiya Sports, Hadji said: "Although he plays with Spain, the affection that the Spanish will have him will never be the same as that of the Moroccans. So it's a shame that I didn't choose Morocco, because if I had, it would have been different. It’s sad because, as I read recently in a Spanish newspaper, some journalists said, 'We have Pedri, we want Pedri, we love Yamal, but we don’t want him as much as Pedri.' So that means he was wrong. I wish I had played with Morocco. He will always remain Moroccan, even if he plays for Spain."
Barcelona star explains tough decision
In a recent interview, Yamal revealed the turmoil he faced over deciding which country to play for. The teen sensation said: "Yes, I was in my head the 'I can play with Morocco'. Morocco had just reached the semi-finals of the World Cup, but at the moment of truth, I never hesitated. With all my love and respect for Morocco, I have always wanted to play a Euro, play here in Europe. European football looks more and closer to the international. Being at Barca I wanted to win a Euro that, thank God, I have already achieved and now play a World Cup with a chance to win it. I will always have love for Morocco. It's my country too. The truth that would not have been anything strange or bad to play with them, but Spain played the Euro. I grew up in Spain and I also feel like it’s my country."
Yamal eyes breakthrough on world stage
The 18-year-old forward has eight goals and nine assists across all competitions for Barca this season and will hope he doesn’t suffer any further injuries following the pubalgia problem he has struggled with this season. Looking ahead to next summer’s tournament in America, Canada and Mexico (during which he will turn 19) Spain will face Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, and Uruguay in the group stage.
