Lamine Yamal ‘wouldn’t suit’ Man Utd as Barcelona wonderkid sees Xavi Simons & Florian Wirtz used as Premier League transfer warnings

Meulensteen, who once worked alongside Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford, has told Compare.bet while highlighting the struggles being endured by talented playmakers Simons and Wirtz at Tottenham and Liverpool respectively: “Could Lamine Yamal make an impact in the Premier League? It’s an interesting question because when Gerard Pique came to Manchester United he didn’t really break through. He went back to Barcelona and because La Liga was better suited for him, in my opinion, than the Premier League, he achieved everything he wanted to achieve. We won league titles, domestic cups, the Champions League, the World Cup, the lot.

“There's a lot of players in Spain that never really had the urgency to come and play in the Premier League and some that have, haven’t necessarily been a success. A lot of times, the other way round, it's easier for them to go from the Premier League to Spain because the league is different and it suits them better.

“Do not underestimate what we’ve seen from Xavi Simons at Tottenham Hotspur and Florian Wirtz at Liverpool. Would that happen with Lamine Yamal? He’s in a Barcelona team that will keep growing. He’s already won things. He’s in a strong national side.

“Yamal is a good athlete, but the Premier League throws a completely different physical challenge at you in comparison to the Spanish league. But I am sure he could play in the Premier League, without a shadow of a doubt, because he is an outstanding winger.

“I would love to see him at Manchester United but Ruben Amorim’s system wouldn’t suit him. He’d be better suited for Arsenal or Manchester City or even Liverpool. Would he be a worthy successor to Mohamed Salah one day? 100%.”