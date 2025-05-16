Lamine Yamal vs Lionel Messi? Spain and Argentina to go head-to-head as UEFA confirms Finalissima clash between Euro and Copa America winners
Lamine Yamal might go up against Lionel Messi when Spain will face Argentina in the Finalissima clash between European and South American champions.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- UEFA sets the ball rolling for another finalissima
- All stakeholders meet in Paraguay
- Preparations begin for another high-voltage contest