Lamine Yamal told 'not to worry about a former player who's a bit too fat' as Rafael van der Vaart reminds Spain & Barcelona wonderkid 'the world doesn't revolve around you'
Rafael van der Vaart has continued his exchange with Lamine Yamal, but has told the teenager “not to worry about a former player who’s a bit too fat”.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ex-Madrid star questioned youngster's antics
- Teen sensation bit back on social media
- Van der Vaart is a big fan and meant no harm